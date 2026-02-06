Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: DAVE, GM, DAL

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE), where a total volume of 2,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 45,523 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 40,780 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
