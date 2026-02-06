Notable Friday Option Activity: DAVE, GM, DAL

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 45,523 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 40,780 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, GM options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TMTS
Funds Holding WRTC
XYLE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.