Notable Friday Option Activity: DAVE, GM, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE), where a total volume of 2,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 45,523 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 11,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 40,780 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, GM options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.