Notable Friday Option Activity: DAR, RIOT, VRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), where a total of 15,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 7,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,000 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 117,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 10,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 41,094 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAR options, RIOT options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

