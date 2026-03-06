Notable Friday Option Activity: DAR, RIOT, VRT

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 117,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 10,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 41,094 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
