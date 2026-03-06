Markets
DAR

Notable Friday Option Activity: DAR, RIOT, VRT

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), where a total of 15,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,000 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 117,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 10,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 41,094 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 4,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAR options, RIOT options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TGD Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VBTX
 Institutional Holders of XBAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TGD Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VBTX-> Institutional Holders of XBAP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAR
RIOT
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.