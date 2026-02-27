Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, BLK, LYB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 33,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 10,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,352 contracts, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 31,160 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

