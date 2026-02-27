Markets
CZR

Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, BLK, LYB

February 27, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 33,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 10,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,352 contracts, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 31,160 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 14,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, BLK options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Growth Stocks
 WJF Videos
 LFC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Growth Stocks-> WJF Videos-> LFC market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
BLK
LYB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.