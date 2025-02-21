News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CWEN, CENX, RIOT

February 21, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN), where a total volume of 5,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 553,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of CWEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,400 underlying shares of CWEN. Below is a chart showing CWEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 12,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 216,354 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 39,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

