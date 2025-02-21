Notable Friday Option Activity: CWEN, CENX, RIOT

Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 12,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 216,354 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 39,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWEN options, CENX options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MAIN Historical Stock Prices
NOC market cap history
NOG Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.