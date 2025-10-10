Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, DE, FIVN

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,917 contracts, representing approximately 791,700 underlying shares or approximately 54% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 10,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, DE options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
