Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, DE, FIVN

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 37,993 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,917 contracts, representing approximately 791,700 underlying shares or approximately 54% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 10,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, DE options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

