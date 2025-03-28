Notable Friday Option Activity: CVNA, BKNG, LEU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 60,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 5,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1380 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) saw options trading volume of 5,400 contracts, representing approximately 540,000 underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

