Notable Friday Option Activity: CSX, XYZ, PYPL

July 25, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), where a total volume of 75,205 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 26,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 73,424 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 16,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 38,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSX options, XYZ options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

