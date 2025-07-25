Notable Friday Option Activity: CSX, XYZ, PYPL

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 73,424 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 16,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 38,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 3,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
