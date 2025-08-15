Markets
CSCO

Notable Friday Option Activity: CSCO, SLNO, MDB

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 148,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 8,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 16,634 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
