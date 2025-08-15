Notable Friday Option Activity: CSCO, SLNO, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 148,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 13,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 8,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 16,634 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

