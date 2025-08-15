Notable Friday Option Activity: CSCO, SLNO, MDB

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 8,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 16,634 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.