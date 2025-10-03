Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, TLN, QUBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 38,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 7,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 8,429 contracts, representing approximately 842,900 underlying shares or approximately 113% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) options are showing a volume of 395,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 41,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

