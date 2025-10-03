Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, TLN, QUBT

Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN) saw options trading volume of 8,429 contracts, representing approximately 842,900 underlying shares or approximately 113% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) options are showing a volume of 395,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 41,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, TLN options, or QUBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EIRL
VTS Earnings Surprises
DKAM Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.