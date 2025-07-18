Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, LNG, AMD

July 18, 2025 — 04:05 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 40,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 21,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 713,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 86,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, LNG options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

