Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, LNG, AMD

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 21,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 713,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 86,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, LNG options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
