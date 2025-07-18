Notable Friday Option Activity: CRWD, LNG, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 40,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 21,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 713,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 86,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

