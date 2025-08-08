Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, HUT, CART

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 35,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 27,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,700 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
