Notable Friday Option Activity: CRM, HUT, CART

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 50,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 35,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 27,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,700 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, HUT options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

