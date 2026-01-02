Notable Friday Option Activity: CRCL, CRM, UUUU

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 55,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 55,191 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,300 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRCL options, CRM options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
