Markets
CRCL

Notable Friday Option Activity: CRCL, CRM, UUUU

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total of 74,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 7,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,500 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 55,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 55,191 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,300 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRCL options, CRM options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UINF
 XTGR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UINF-> XTGR Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRCL
CRM
UUUU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.