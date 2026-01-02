Notable Friday Option Activity: CRCL, CRM, UUUU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total of 74,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 7,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,500 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 55,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 55,191 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 3,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,300 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

