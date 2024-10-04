Notable Friday Option Activity: CPRI, WMT, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 15,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 130,989 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 23,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 13,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

