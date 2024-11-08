Notable Friday Option Activity: CPRI, IOVA, AGNC

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 44,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,100 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 191,589 contracts, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 55,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
