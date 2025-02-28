Notable Friday Option Activity: CPRI, CRM, RKLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 32,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 17,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 58,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 153,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,900 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, CRM options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

