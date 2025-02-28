News & Insights

Markets
CPRI

Notable Friday Option Activity: CPRI, CRM, RKLB

February 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 32,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 17,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 58,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 153,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,900 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, CRM options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Next Earnings Date
 SUB market cap history
 SNI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Next Earnings Date-> SUB market cap history-> SNI Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
CRM
RKLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.