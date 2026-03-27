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COUR

Notable Friday Option Activity: COUR, U, OXY

March 27, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR), where a total volume of 29,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 24,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 92,010 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 9,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 141,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 8,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COUR options, U options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Metals Channel
 BLTA Insider Buying
 Cheap Undervalued Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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OXY

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