Notable Friday Option Activity: COUR, U, OXY

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 92,010 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 9,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 141,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 8,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,400 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COUR options, U options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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