Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, HOOD, HHH

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 285,438 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 4,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
