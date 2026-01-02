Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, HOOD, HHH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 40,826 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026 , with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 285,438 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 4,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, HOOD options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.