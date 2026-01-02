Markets
COST

Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, HOOD, HHH

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 40,826 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 285,438 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 4,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, HOOD options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding WMB
 NREF Insider Buying
 NUZE YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding WMB-> NREF Insider Buying-> NUZE YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.