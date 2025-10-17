Markets
COST

Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, EMN, MSFT

October 17, 2025 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 25,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $937.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $937.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 10,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,500 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 132,745 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $512.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $512.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, EMN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WSFS Dividend Growth Rate
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTX
 ARCC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WSFS Dividend Growth Rate-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTX-> ARCC Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
EMN
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.