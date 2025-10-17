Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, EMN, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 25,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $937.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $937.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 10,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,500 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 132,745 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $512.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $512.50 strike highlighted in orange:

