Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, COIN, META

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 310,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 40,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 403,948 contracts, representing approximately 40.4 million underlying shares or approximately 244.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 21,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, COIN options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
