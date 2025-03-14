Notable Friday Option Activity: COST, COIN, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 64,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 261.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 8,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 310,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 40,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 403,948 contracts, representing approximately 40.4 million underlying shares or approximately 244.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 21,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

