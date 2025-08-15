Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: COIN, RUN, COST

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 274,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 241,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 34,522 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 160.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

