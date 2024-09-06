Notable Friday Option Activity: COF, WLK, AGX

Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) options are showing a volume of 3,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 1,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, WLK options, or AGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
