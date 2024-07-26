Notable Friday Option Activity: CNNE, GME, COUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), where a total volume of 5,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 562,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.6% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 156,340 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 19,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) saw options trading volume of 21,571 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

