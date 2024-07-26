Notable Friday Option Activity: CNNE, GME, COUR

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 156,340 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 19,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) saw options trading volume of 21,571 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNNE options, GME options, or COUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Growth Stocks
GPN Next Dividend Date
SPKB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.