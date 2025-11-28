Notable Friday Option Activity: CLSK, GTM, ADBE

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: GTM) options are showing a volume of 30,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of GTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 28,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GTM. Below is a chart showing GTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 21,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLSK options, GTM options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
