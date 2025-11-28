Notable Friday Option Activity: CLSK, GTM, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total volume of 226,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 12,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: GTM) options are showing a volume of 30,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of GTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 28,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GTM. Below is a chart showing GTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 21,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

