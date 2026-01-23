Markets
CLSK

Notable Friday Option Activity: CLSK, AA, MRVL

January 23, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total volume of 112,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 8,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,400 underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 32,799 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 54,723 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLSK options, AA options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HDRO
 Institutional Holders of CARS
 ETFs Holding NEFF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HDRO-> Institutional Holders of CARS-> ETFs Holding NEFF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLSK
AA
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.