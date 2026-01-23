Notable Friday Option Activity: CLSK, AA, MRVL

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 32,799 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 54,723 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
