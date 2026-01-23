Notable Friday Option Activity: CLSK, AA, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total volume of 112,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 8,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,400 underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 32,799 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 54,723 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

