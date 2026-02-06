Notable Friday Option Activity: CLNE, C, GXO

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 80,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLNE options, C options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
