Notable Friday Option Activity: CLDX, MTH, HUT

Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) saw options trading volume of 6,241 contracts, representing approximately 624,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of MTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of MTH. Below is a chart showing MTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 30,705 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
