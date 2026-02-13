Markets
CLDX

Notable Friday Option Activity: CLDX, MTH, HUT

February 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX), where a total volume of 3,159 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 315,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) saw options trading volume of 6,241 contracts, representing approximately 624,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of MTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of MTH. Below is a chart showing MTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 30,705 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

