Notable Friday Option Activity: CIVI, MARA, THO

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 409,044 contracts, representing approximately 40.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 55,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 6,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIVI options, MARA options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of RIDE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LFAI
Funds Holding SIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.