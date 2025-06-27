Markets
CIVI

Notable Friday Option Activity: CIVI, MARA, THO

June 27, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI), where a total volume of 25,142 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.9% of CIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CIVI. Below is a chart showing CIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 409,044 contracts, representing approximately 40.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 55,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 6,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIVI options, MARA options, or THO options



