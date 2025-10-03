Notable Friday Option Activity: CIFR, FUBO, PCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR), where a total volume of 257,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 19,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 64,371 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 32,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 8,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIFR options, FUBO options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.