Notable Friday Option Activity: CIFR, FUBO, PCT

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 64,371 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 32,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 8,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
