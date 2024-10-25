News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CHDN, CVLT, SPOT

October 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total volume of 3,344 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 334,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.6% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 2,480 contracts, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, CVLT options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
