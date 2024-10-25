Notable Friday Option Activity: CHDN, CVLT, SPOT

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 2,480 contracts, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $372.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $372.50 strike highlighted in orange:
