Notable Friday Option Activity: CHDN, BILL, LVS

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total of 11,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 762,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 39,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 96,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 37,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
