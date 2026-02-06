Notable Friday Option Activity: CHDN, BILL, LVS

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 39,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 96,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 37,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, BILL options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CHCT shares outstanding history
HVB Videos
BSQR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.