Notable Friday Option Activity: CHDN, BILL, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total of 11,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 762,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 39,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 10,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 96,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 37,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, BILL options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.