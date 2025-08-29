Notable Friday Option Activity: CELH, STNG, PYPL

Markets
August 29, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 56,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 6,791 contracts, representing approximately 679,100 underlying shares or approximately 69% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 66,166 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, STNG options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

