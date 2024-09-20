Notable Friday Option Activity: CCK, BTU, AXP

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 14,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CCK options, BTU options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of YJ
CNH shares outstanding history
ARKG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.