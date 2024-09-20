News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: CCK, BTU, AXP

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total volume of 6,441 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 644,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 14,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCK options, BTU options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

