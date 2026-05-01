Notable Friday Option Activity: CBOE, APP, LITE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 4,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 801,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 22,887 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 3,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 30,607 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, APP options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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