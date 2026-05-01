Markets
CBOE

Notable Friday Option Activity: CBOE, APP, LITE

May 01, 2026 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 4,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 801,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 22,887 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 3,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 30,607 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 1,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,700 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, APP options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Buybacks
 SGRY Stock Predictions
 Auto Parts Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Buybacks-> SGRY Stock Predictions-> Auto Parts Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBOE
APP
LITE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.