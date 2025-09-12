Markets
CAVA

Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, ALLE, VST

September 12, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 18,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) options are showing a volume of 3,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of ALLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of ALLE. Below is a chart showing ALLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 16,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, ALLE options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 PBIB shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of XTLB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> PBIB shares outstanding history-> Institutional Holders of XTLB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
ALLE
VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.