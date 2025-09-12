Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, ALLE, VST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 18,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) options are showing a volume of 3,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of ALLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of ALLE. Below is a chart showing ALLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 16,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, ALLE options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

