Notable Friday Option Activity: CAVA, ALLE, VST

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) options are showing a volume of 3,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of ALLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of ALLE. Below is a chart showing ALLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 16,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
