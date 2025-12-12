Notable Friday Option Activity: C, CMG, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 75,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 6,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,800 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 108,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 24,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 129,425 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 13,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

