Notable Friday Option Activity: BXMT, BTU, NEE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), where a total of 8,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 836,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 16,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 39,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 7,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

