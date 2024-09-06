Notable Friday Option Activity: BXMT, BTU, NEE

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 16,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 39,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 7,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BXMT options, BTU options, or NEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NOW RSI
Institutional Holders of ENSC
Institutional Holders of TPIF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.