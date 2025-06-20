Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, TGTX, ALGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 14,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 7,565 contracts, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 7,659 contracts, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

