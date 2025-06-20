Markets
BX

Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, TGTX, ALGM

June 20, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 14,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 7,565 contracts, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 7,659 contracts, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
