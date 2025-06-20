Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, TGTX, ALGM

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 7,565 contracts, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 7,659 contracts, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, TGTX options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BEP Price Target
REX Stock Predictions
THC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.