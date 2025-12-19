Markets
BX

Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, RRC, HCA

December 19, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 18,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 6,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 15,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,700 underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,232 contracts, representing approximately 623,200 underlying shares or approximately 45% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BX options, RRC options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MCN market cap history
 Institutional Holders of ELUT
 Institutional Holders of WAG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MCN market cap history-> Institutional Holders of ELUT-> Institutional Holders of WAG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX
RRC
HCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.