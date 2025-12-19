Notable Friday Option Activity: BX, RRC, HCA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 18,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 6,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 15,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,700 underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,232 contracts, representing approximately 623,200 underlying shares or approximately 45% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, RRC options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.