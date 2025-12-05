Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BURL, CNX, LMND

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 7,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 785,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) options are showing a volume of 8,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,900 underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 15,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, CNX options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
