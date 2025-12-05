Notable Friday Option Activity: BURL, CNX, LMND

CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) options are showing a volume of 8,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,900 underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 15,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
