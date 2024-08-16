Notable Friday Option Activity: BUR, TWLO, ABNB

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 10,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 26,464 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BUR options, TWLO options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
CGBL Videos
Funds Holding VSME
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.