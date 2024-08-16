Notable Friday Option Activity: BUR, TWLO, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR), where a total of 3,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 787,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 10,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 26,464 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

