News & Insights

Markets
BUR

Notable Friday Option Activity: BUR, TWLO, ABNB

August 16, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR), where a total of 3,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 787,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 10,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 26,464 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BUR options, TWLO options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
 CGBL Videos
 Funds Holding VSME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUR
TWLO
ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.