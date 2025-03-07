Notable Friday Option Activity: BTU, CHCT, BLK

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) options are showing a volume of 1,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, CHCT options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding FPX
Institutional Holders of DUOT
Institutional Holders of CIXX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.