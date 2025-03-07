News & Insights

BTU

Notable Friday Option Activity: BTU, CHCT, BLK

March 07, 2025 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 20,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) options are showing a volume of 1,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
