Notable Friday Option Activity: BTU, CHCT, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 20,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 10,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) options are showing a volume of 1,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

