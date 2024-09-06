Notable Friday Option Activity: BRZE, DOCN, APLS

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 7,803 contracts, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 6,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 674,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,400 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
