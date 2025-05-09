Notable Friday Option Activity: BMBL, INOD, ZS

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total volume of 23,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 10,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 15,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

