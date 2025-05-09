Notable Friday Option Activity: BMBL, INOD, ZS

Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) options are showing a volume of 10,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 15,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, INOD options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
