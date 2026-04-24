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BLSH

Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, SNOW, RCL

April 24, 2026 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH), where a total of 9,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 942,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.3% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 64,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, SNOW options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DividendRank Canada
 Institutional Holders of ABOS
 Preferred Stock Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DividendRank Canada-> Institutional Holders of ABOS-> Preferred Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLSH
SNOW
RCL

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