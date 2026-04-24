Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, SNOW, RCL

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 64,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, SNOW options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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