Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, SMR, RDDT

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 127,773 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 23,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 23,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 2,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, SMR options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AEUA
Scholastic Historical PE Ratio
FTT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.