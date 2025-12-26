Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, SMR, RDDT

December 26, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH), where a total of 8,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 899,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 127,773 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 23,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 23,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 2,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, SMR options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

