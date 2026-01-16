Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, HIMS, NVAX

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH), where a total volume of 12,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,700 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 106,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,400 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 32,005 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

