Notable Friday Option Activity: BLSH, HIMS, NVAX

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 106,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,400 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 32,005 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLSH options, HIMS options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
