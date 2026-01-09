Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, ULTA, ADM

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,929 contracts, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 627,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $662.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $662.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 11,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,900 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
