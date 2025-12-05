Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: BKNG, CAR, LLY

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,472 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 347,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6000 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,586 contracts, representing approximately 758,600 underlying shares or approximately 116.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 38,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 7,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CAR options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
