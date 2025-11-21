Notable Friday Option Activity: BILL, VKTX, HIMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 12,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 20,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 127,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

