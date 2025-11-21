Markets
BILL

Notable Friday Option Activity: BILL, VKTX, HIMS

November 21, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 12,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 20,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 127,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, VKTX options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
