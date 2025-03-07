Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, RBLX, FRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 7,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 726,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 47,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 7,454 contracts, representing approximately 745,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, RBLX options, or FRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.