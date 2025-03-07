News & Insights

Markets
BIIB

Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, RBLX, FRPT

March 07, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 7,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 726,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 47,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 7,454 contracts, representing approximately 745,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, RBLX options, or FRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Benfords Law Stocks
 DIA Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding HLAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Benfords Law Stocks-> DIA Average Annual Return-> Funds Holding HLAL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
RBLX
FRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.